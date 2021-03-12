Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,762 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 155,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

