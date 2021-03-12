Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.62. 57,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.