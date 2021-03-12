MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.59. 157,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 128,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MYR Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

