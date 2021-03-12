Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $698,731.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.00650552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,838,796 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

