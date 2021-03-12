Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.14 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002539 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.14 million and $126,829.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,484.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.00956109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.00343406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00029057 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.