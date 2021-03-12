Nano (NANO) Market Cap Hits $664.73 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008865 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $664.73 million and $56.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,276.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.60 or 0.03087610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.73 or 0.00379781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.99 or 0.00932876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00389188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00332250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00246789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020609 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

