National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $50.71. 1,404,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,502,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Beverage by 41.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.