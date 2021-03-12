National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE NSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $39.68. 5,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.