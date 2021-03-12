NativeCoin Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $16.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00259189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.90 or 0.02507452 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,629,817 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

