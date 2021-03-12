Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $543,532.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $543,532.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,205,549 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

