Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NOSPF stock remained flat at $$58.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10. Neoen has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

