NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 169.5% from the February 11th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NGMS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 256,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

