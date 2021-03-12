Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Releases Earnings Results

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 52,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.