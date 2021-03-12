Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030697 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00166525 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007717 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

