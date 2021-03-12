Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 750 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00.

Shares of NVRO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. 352,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $55,290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

