New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,122 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.74 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

