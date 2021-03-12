New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.73

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 3797502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

