Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NRGOF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,863. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
