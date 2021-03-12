Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRGOF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,863. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

