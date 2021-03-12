NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.70. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of NexJ Systems and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$14.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

