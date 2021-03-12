NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $963,128.60 and $88,559.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,276.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.99 or 0.00932876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00332250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 238% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

