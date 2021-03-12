NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,180 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $109,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 31,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 41,522 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 57,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

