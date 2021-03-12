NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Down 6.6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 6,237,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,921,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

