Nicholas Bolton Acquires 990,173 Shares of Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton acquired 990,173 shares of Yowie Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$39,606.92 ($28,290.66).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04.

About Yowie Group

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. Its product portfolio comprises gummy, bites, and surprise-inside the egg. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products.

