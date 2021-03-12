Nicholas Bolton Acquires 990,173 Shares of Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton acquired 990,173 shares of Yowie Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$39,606.92 ($28,290.66).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04.
About Yowie Group
