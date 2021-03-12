Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 113,277 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Five9 worth $47,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $168.45. 18,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -316.24 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

