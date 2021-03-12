Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 56,151 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $75,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.06. 84,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,987. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

