Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 25,388 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.56% of CareDx worth $55,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

CareDx stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. 55,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,623. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,750,541. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

