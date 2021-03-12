Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 1,235,941 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,235,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,894,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.25% of Agora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of API stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 49,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,194. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

