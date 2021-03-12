Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Bilibili worth $48,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.