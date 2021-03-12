Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.76% of Mimecast worth $64,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

