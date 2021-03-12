Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $52.45 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,687 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Etsy worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. The stock had a trading volume of 127,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,784. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

