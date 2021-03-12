Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Fate Therapeutics worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 79,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,651.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. 74,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,027,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Truist raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.