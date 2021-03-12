Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of HUYA worth $62,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HUYA by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HUYA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUYA. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

