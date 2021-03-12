Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,229 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $66,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. 20,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,379,560 shares of company stock worth $94,199,324. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

