Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $47,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. 44,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,448. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.