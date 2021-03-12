Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,777 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of MercadoLibre worth $294,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $20.56 on Friday, reaching $1,550.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,784. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,554.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,788.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

