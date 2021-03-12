Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $67,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 254,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,076. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,566,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,027,816 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

