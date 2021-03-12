Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.03 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $58.70 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,484.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.47 or 0.03107874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00382874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.00956109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00389956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.00343406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00248182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,150,198,449 coins and its circulating supply is 7,406,448,449 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

