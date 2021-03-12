NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,522. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $337.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Get NN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.