Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0379 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $775,065.35 and $1,252.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,464,212 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

