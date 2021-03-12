Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $$0.93 during midday trading on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

