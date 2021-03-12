Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $$0.93 during midday trading on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

