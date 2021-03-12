Nord Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $13.01 or 0.00023051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.32 or 0.00456047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00538141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077810 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,928 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars.

