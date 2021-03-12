Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

