Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 121,358 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,105,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,840. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $233.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

