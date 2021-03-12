Norish Plc (LON:NSH) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Norish Plc (LON:NSH) declared a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NSH stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Norish has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.22.
Norish Company Profile
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.