Norish Plc (LON:NSH) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Norish Plc (LON:NSH) declared a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NSH stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Norish has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.22.

Get Norish alerts:

Norish Company Profile

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.