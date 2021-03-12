Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,267,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.65. 58,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.13 and its 200-day moving average is $361.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.