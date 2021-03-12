Northern Trust Corp Has $1.16 Billion Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of CVS Health worth $1,159,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

