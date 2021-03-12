Northern Trust Corp Has $1.34 Billion Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of International Business Machines worth $1,340,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. 57,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

