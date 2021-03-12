Northern Trust Corp Has $1.46 Billion Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of BlackRock worth $1,458,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $732.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $715.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.13. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

