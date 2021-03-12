Northern Trust Corp Has $1.50 Billion Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of United Parcel Service worth $1,501,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

UPS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.12. 26,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.68. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.