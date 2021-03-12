Northern Trust Corp Has $2.35 Billion Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,584,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,533,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of AT&T worth $2,346,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 339,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,323,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

